 
 

Rebel Wilson Recalls Being Told by Male Co-Star to Put Her Finger 'Up His A**e'

Dishing on the unpleasant incident to Ant Middleton on his 'Straight Talking' show, the 'Bridesmaids' star notes she did not back out of the project though making an official complaint to the studio.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson reported an unnamed male co-star after he asked her to pleasure him as his friends watched.

The "Bridesmaids" star reveals the actor told her to put her finger up his backside, while pals were filming her reaction on their cellphones.

In the new chat with Ant Middleton for his show "Straight Talking", Rebel refused to name names and wouldn't discuss the project she was making at the time - but it's clear she didn't find the dirty castmate's challenge remotely amusing.

"He asked me to put my finger up his a**e," the actress says. "Then he pulled down his pants and I was a bit entrapped in a room."

"I called my agent immediately and said this happened. We made an official complaint to the studio. But I'm such a professional that I was like, 'Well, I'm still going to continue with the job', which now I might not have."

Rebel didn't add any context and confessed she is still "scared" of naming the actor.

That aside, the actress also shared about her experience of getting kidnapped in Mizambique. "[They] were like, 'You've got to get off your truck,' They took us to this house in the middle of nowhere," she recalled.

"I feel like I was very good in the crisis," she explained. "They sat us down. I said, 'Everybody link arms,' I'm petrified in the night they might want to take one of the girls or something. Luckily, we weren't harmed."

Rebel shared that they were thankfully released the next day. "They came and said, 'Oh, your truck is ready now you can go - go, go,' you know. So we just didn't ask any questions, we got back on that truck and just got back out of there and then crossed the South African border a few hours later. I think maybe those guys used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck."

