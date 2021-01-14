 
 

Kim Kardashian Treats Camera Crew to Rolex Watches to Mark 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Ending

After wrapping her last ever scenes for the hit reality show, the wife of Kanye West also shared a quick look behind the scenes wherein she and the crew were having a drink in her backyard.

  • Jan 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and her family have celebrated the end of filming on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" by treating the camera crew to luxury Rolex watches.

The E! reality show wrapped its last ever scenes this week (begins January 11), and to mark the end of an era, the stars gave each of the 30 crewmembers a $10,000 (£7,350) timepiece, according to TMZ.

Kim previously admitted she was "officially sobbing" as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" wrapped for good.

Taking a selfie while holding a glass of Champagne, she told her millions of Instagram followers, "Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second."

Kim Kardashian's IG Story

Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on the end of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' filming.

Kim also shared a quick behind-the-scenes video, in which she admitted it was "crazy" that the show was coming to an end.

  See also...

In the clip, she said, "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again - isn't that so crazy?! So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out. Cheers to - I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love."

The Kardashian family announced the decision to end the show in September 2020. Kim wrote in a statement at the time, "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

She continued, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," she added, "and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."

Fans of the Kardashians won't have to wait too long for the stars to be back onscreen - they have since signed a new deal with Disney officials to launch new projects on their Hulu streaming service.

Kardashians Offer Glimpse of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Bittersweet End

Kim Kardashian 'Cheers' to Filming of 'KUWTK' Last Episode

'KUWTK': Khloe Kardashian Is Still Hesitant While Tristan Thompson Wants More Than Co-Parenting

'KUWTK': Kourtney Kardashian 'Caught Off Guard' by Scott's Disick's Rehab Plan

Paul Bettany Flew Into Rage on 'Wandavision' Set After Elizabeth Olsen Mentioned His Snot
Used Condom Found in a Resort Tree During Production of Matt James' 'Bachelor' Season

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Steps Away From 'Willow' to Prepare for Third Child's Birth

'The Boys' Dominates Critics Choice Super Awards With Four Wins

Whoopi Goldberg Dying to Be First American to Star as 'Doctor Who'

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Away Teaser for 'Sex and the City' Revival

CNN Reporter Sara Sidner in Tears During COVID-19 Coverage

'The Bachelor' Recap: Matt James 'Overwhelmed' by Victoria and Marylnn's Fight

Selena Gomez Enlists Kelis and Curtis Stone for Season 2 of 'Selena + Chef'

Sarah Jessica Parker Rules Out Recasting Kim Cattrall's Role in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Series Adds Manuel Garcia-Rulfo to Title Role

Tyler Perry's 'The Have and the Have Nots' to Conclude by the End of Season 8

Demi Lovato Offers Honest Look Back at Her Drug Overdose Through New Docuseries

