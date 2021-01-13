 
 

Issa Rae Offers Special MasterClass Course Over Secrets to Showbusiness Success

Issa Rae Offers Special MasterClass Course Over Secrets to Showbusiness Success
MasterClass co-founder and CEO David Rogier gushes that the video lessons created by the 'Insecure' co-creator will be 'about inspiring action and not being discouraged by roadblocks.'

AceShowbiz - Writer and actress Issa Rae is giving aspiring creatives the chance to learn all about showbusiness in a special MasterClass course.

The "Insecure" co-creator will share the secrets to her success and offer up advice on how to develop ideas and handle feedback in 14 video lessons, offered to members of the online learning company.

"A lot of people enter the industry thinking their ideas have to be perfect and fit into a specific kind of box, but that's never been part of my process," she shares in a statement.

"In my MasterClass, I want to tell you everything that I've gone through, every mistake that I've made and everything that I've learned so far, so that you can do better than I did. If you have a desire to create, this class is for you."

MasterClass co-founder and CEO David Rogier adds, "Issa is one of the most celebrated creators in recent history because of her authenticity and unflinching boldness when it comes to storytelling. Her MasterClass at its core is about inspiring action and not being discouraged by roadblocks."

MasterClass was launched in 2015 and has provided more than 100 classes across subjects including arts and entertainment, business, design and style, sports and gaming, and writing. Among MasterClass instructors include RuPaul, Shonda Rhimes, Alicia Keys, Ken Burns, David Mamet and former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Rae is the latest celebrity to join the members-only platform.

