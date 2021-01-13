 
 

Billie Eilish to Offer Fans A Look Into Her Personal Life Through A New Photo Book

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has handpicked hundreds of never-before-seen photos from her family albums and archives for it, and will share the stories behind via its audiobook companion.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has a special project that will excite her fans. Just days after welcoming the new year, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker unveiled that she will offer an intimate look into her personal life by publishing her first photo book that will feature never-before-seen pictures from her childhood until today.

"I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book," the 19-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist said of her upcoming book titled "Billie Eilish" in a released statement to the press. She added, "I hope you love it as much as I do."

"Billie Eilish" is described as "a stunning visual narrative journey through her life" since it will offer "readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more." Grand Central Publishing announced that the book, which has 336 pages, will be published on May 11.

An audiobook will also be released in accompaniment of the photo book. It will feature "never-before-told stories and recollections from [Billie] personal life and career, from the early years to her breakout success, including memories shared by her parents," and will be narrated by the Grammy winner herself.

The "Therefore I Am" singer also turned to Instagram to promote her upcoming book. Sharing a picture of the book's cover, she penned, "i made a photo book of my life from childhood up until now and recorded an audiobook companion with stories to go with some of the photos. out 5/11, you can pre-order it now. billieeilish.com/book."

Billie has since been showered with a lot of support from her fans. One declared, "brb gonna go pre order it." Another voiced similar sentiment, "very much about to preorder." A third chimed in, "i can't wait i love youuuu. im dieeeeee i can'ttttttttt wait i really can't."

Aside from the book, Billie will also release her documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry". The film, which is directed by R.J. Cutler, narrates her meteoric rise to fame and the huge success of her Grammy-winning debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?". It will be made available in theaters and on Apple TV+ on February 26.

