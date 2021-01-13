 
 

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane
WENN
Celebrity

The 'God's Plan' rapper once left the Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr unimpressed when he was late when hitching a ride on the NBA team's airplane.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap superstar Drake was once fined $500 (£370) by the Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr after showing up late to hitch a ride on the basketball team's plane.

The "God's Plan" hitmaker is a big sports fan and serves as the ambassador for his hometown heroes, the Toronto Raptors, and on one occasion, Drake was invited to jet to Los Angeles with the San Francisco, California-based team following the Warriors' home game against the Raptors.

However, when it was time to board, Drake was nowhere to be found - and nor were the team's stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

  See also...

"Years ago..., we had a home game, and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and we all got to the airport and Steph and Draymond weren't on the plane...," Kerr shared at a press conference before the Warriors' game against the Raptors on Sunday (10Jan21).

"We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake."

"Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph, and I fined all three of them for being late, and Drake paid his $500 fine!"

The hip-hop star no longer has to depend on others for rides on private jets after purchasing his own customised plane, nicknamed Air Drake, in 2019.

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks Shocks Fans as She Cooks Her Dead Cat
Related Posts
Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Debuting New Bangs

Drake Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Debuting New Bangs

Drake Selling $80 Candle That Smells Like Him

Drake Selling $80 Candle That Smells Like Him

Drake Suggests It's Time to Start Something New in the Wake of The Weeknd's 2021 Grammys Snub

Drake Suggests It's Time to Start Something New in the Wake of The Weeknd's 2021 Grammys Snub

Most Read
LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back
Celebrity

LeToya Luckett's Husband Rumored Having Secret Family After She Takes Him Back

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Radio Host Alex Jones Denounces QAnon After Capitol Hill Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Keri Hilson Defends Herself After Criticizing Twitter for Banning Trump Following D.C. Riot

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

Proud Boys Leader Arrested for Taking Part in Capitol Siege After Ridiculous 'Journalist' Claim

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

LeToya Luckett Goes Public With Divorce From Husband Months After Welcoming Second Child

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Yolanda Hadid Accidentally Reveals Face of Gigi Hadid's Daughter for the First Time

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Pedro Pascal Encourages Fans to Give Ted Cruz Their Thoughts by Sharing His Office Phone Number

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Waka Flocka Flame Dragged for Defending Keri Hilson's Donald Trump Remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Attend Queen's Birthday Celebration After Megxit

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Armie Hammer's Rumored Ex-Flame Appears to Accuse Him of Abuse Amid Baffling Leaked DMs

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Report: Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried and Roy Fighting Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Mary J. Blige Applauded for Shutting Down Handsy Tyrese Gibson

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text