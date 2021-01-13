 
 

Bruce Willis Asked to Leave After Refusing to Wear Face Mask in Store

WENN
The action movie star reportedly refused to cover his face when dropping by a store in Los Angeles and he was subsequently asked to leave the establishment.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Movie hardman Bruce Willis was reportedly asked to leave a Los Angeles store on Monday (11Jan21) after failing to wear a face mask.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the "Die Hard" star had stopped into a Rite Aid, but refused to use a bandana tied around his neck to cover his face, and was subsequently asked to exit.

He did as he was told, and departed without making a purchase.

Photos of the maskless actor inside the store have also emerged.

Face coverings in indoor public places have become mandatory across California as authorities continue to grapple with the huge surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Representatives for Willis have yet to comment on the incident, but the news emerges a month after his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, urged her Instagram followers to "wear a d**n mask" after learning she had been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, who did not wear a face covering during their encounter.

"It's not up for discussion anymore!" she fumed on her Instagram Story timeline. "I don't really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A D**N MASK!"

"I was exposed to covid today because someone didn't feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and I'm gonna be honest I'm pretty freaked out and angry. It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others (sic)."

Rumer was subsequently able to let out a sigh of relief days later as she tested negative for COVID.

