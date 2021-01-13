 
 

Ashlee Simpson Left 'Confused and Guilty' as Baby Son Spits Up Her Breast Milk

The mother of three opens up about her struggle with breastfeeding her three-month-old son Ziggy, claiming that the baby couldn't keep the breast milk down.

  • Jan 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer/actress Ashlee Simpson was left feeling "confused and guilty" after struggling with breastfeeding challenges with her three-month-old son.

The star and her husband Evan Ross welcomed their baby boy Ziggy Blu Ross in October (20), and although the tot didn't have an issue latching on, keeping the milk down proved to be a problem for the newborn.

In an Instagram post discussing her breastfeeding issues, the new mum wrote, "I have loved breastfeeding my children. Ziggy latched right away and has been nursing like a champion from the start. It was going so well until I noticed how uncomfortable he was, crying and spitting up after almost every feed."

"Luckily, he was still gaining weight but I was left feeling confused and guilty. Was it me? Could it be something I was eating? How do I soothe him? I really wanted to make him feel better without taking over-the-counter medication."

Ashlee, who also shares five-year-old daughter Jagger with actor Evan, and 12-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz, turned to parenting app Peanut to seek out some reassurance from other mothers.

She added, "The advice I read online was really overwhelming so I decided to look on the @peanut app. The breastfeeding groups on the app were full of other moms sharing their stories and experiences. Being able to hear honest advice and loving support really helped me know that I’m not alone."

"As a mom of three, each baby has been so different. There are always little challenges and questions that we face throughout motherhood, and @peanut is a great community to find support and comfort from other moms. I encourage any moms, expectant moms and women trying to conceive to join the app."

