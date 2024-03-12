 

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates
ABC
TV

In the new episode, Joey brings the remaining three women, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance, to Tulum, Mexico for the dates, one of which takes a hurtful turn.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's time for Fantasy Suite dates in a new episode of "The Bachelor". Airing on Monday, March 11, the episode saw Joey Grazidei bringing the remaining three women, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance, to Tulum, Mexico for the dates.

Kicking off the episode, Joey and Rachel went cliff jumping. However, the date quickly took a shocking turn when Rachel nearly broke her jaw. Joey called the freaky accident the "worst-case scenario."

Thankfully, Rachel went on to get cleared for the rest of their date at the hospital. Despite that, Rachel couldn't help but feel bad for "ruining" their date.

Later during their date, she got emotional while talking about how she was cheated on in her two past relationships. Joey then invited Rachel to the Fantasy Suites and she said yes. "I'm so excited to finally just enjoy my time with him and share that I love him," Rachel said, while Joey gushed over his "unspoken connection" with Rachel.

"Golden Bachelor" alum Leslie Fhima then appeared to give some advice to Kelsey. Leslie told Kelsey to protect herself because looking back on her experience, she was confident that Gerry Turner would pick her but as everyone knew, he ultimately ended up with Theresa Nist.

  Editors' Pick

During her date with Joey, Kelsey told him about what Leslie told her before their date. In response to that, Joey said that he was also "100 percent sure" that "The Bachelorette" alum Charity Lawson would choose him, but she didn't. Kelsey then told Joey that she's in love with him, and Joey said that he's been waiting for this moment to come.

"I have wanted to express to you where my feelings are at, but, like, I can be closed off sometimes and I can hold back because they are scary feelings to share. But I haven't had a doubt about how I'd felt about you for a very long time. Like, I'm falling in love with you, fully," Joey said. "I've felt it for a while and I'm so excited about what can be and what can happen between us. … I've wanted to say it to you for a while. And to hear it now? I'm not waiting any longer and I wanted to let you know I am falling in love with you and I know how real it is."

Unsurprisingly, Joey and Kelsey enjoyed the Fantasy Suite together. As they enjoyed breakfast the next morning, Kelsey said, "I feel like everything just feels so pure and right." Joey added, "Waking up this morning, I feel like I can't stop smiling."

As for his date with Daisy, Joey took her to ATV ride in the mud. Daisy told Joey that he changed her life, and Joey admitted to Daisy that he's been holding back because he's scared. "I am falling in love with you and it has been building for a while," he shared.

Meanwhile, Kelsey was questioning where she stood with Joey as Leslie's words were still in her mind. She then decided to leave a note, telling Joey that they needed to talk, in his room. Joey was visibly shaken after discovering the note. "I don't want her to leave, I want her to be here," he said. "I'm so done with this. This is like my worst nightmare."

Viewers will only find out what happens next in the next episode.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online
Related Posts
'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei Sends Two Women Home Ahead of Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei 'Crushed' After Woman Voluntarily Goes Home

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Grazidei 'Crushed' After Woman Voluntarily Goes Home

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey's Two-on-One Date With Sydney and Maria Brings More Drama

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey's Two-on-One Date With Sydney and Maria Brings More Drama

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5
  • Mar 12, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: The Coaches Close to Completing Their Teams in 'Blind Auditions' Night 5

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Dolly Parton Teases Possible Beyonce's 'Jolene' Cover for 'Renaissance Act II'

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit
  • Mar 12, 2024

Ariana Grande Blasted by Melissa Rivers Over 'Too Much' Oscars 2024 Outfit

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online
  • Mar 12, 2024

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates
  • Mar 12, 2024

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Regrets Bitter Tweet After Oscar Loss, Admits He's 'Sore Loser'

Most Read
Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Undies During 'SNL' Monologue, Channels 'Bridgerton' in Skit
TV
  • 2024-03-10 20:00:51

Josh Brolin Strips Down to His Undies During 'SNL' Monologue, Channels 'Bridgerton' in Skit

'DWTS' Producers Taken Aback by Host Julianne Hough's Diva Behavior

'DWTS' Producers Taken Aback by Host Julianne Hough's Diva Behavior

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Lori Loughlin Makes Fun of Her College Admissions Scandal on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: Joey Gradizei Faces 'Nightmare' Following Fantasy Suite Dates