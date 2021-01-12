 
 

Lana Del Rey Features Controversial Mesh Mask in 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club' Music Video

Music

The visuals is unveiled one day after the 'Young and Beautiful' singer receives backlash over her statement as shares the cover art for the upcoming album on Instagram.

  • Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey has treated her fans to a music video for her new song "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" off her upcoming album of the same title. The visuals was unveiled on Monday, January 11, just one day after she teased the cover art for the album on Instagram.

The vintage '60s-style video features Lana driving her little red sports car to the country club. She is then joined by her friends who occasionally sport her infamous shimmering mesh mask. Things, however, take an unexpected turn when a twister a la "The Wizard of Oz" appears and takes the singer to her red convertible.

Later in the visuals, Lana and her gal pals reunite as they transform into a pack of werewolves who are howling at the moon in the middle of the night.

"I'm on the run with you, my sweet love/ There's nothing wrong contemplating God/ Under the chemtrails over the country club," Lana sings. "We're in our jewels in the swimming pool/ Me and my sister just playin' it cool/ Under the chemtrails over the country club."

The singer sparked outrage over comments she made after posting the cover art for her upcoming album that featured her posing with a bunch of female friends who are from different races. The 35-year-old wrote in the now-edited caption, "As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of colour on this records (sic) picture and that's all I'll say about that but thank you." She added, "In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers."

In response to the backlash, Lana explained on BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac, "Before I even put the album cover up, I knew what people were going to say. So when they actually started saying things, I responded and I just said, 'I got a lot of issues but inclusivity ain't one of them.' It just isn't. You can't just make it my problem," she said.

"My friends, my family, my whatever… They're not all one way and we're not the ones storming the Capitol. We voted for Biden. My girlfriends come from all over the world, they have children from all different types of people. And I'm mentioning all this, like, to people who are listening, because people really wanted even more people of color on my album cover. Which you know is, to a point, a photo just is what it is," she continued.

"I wasn't being preemptive, I was definitely responding, but… I just feel like if that's really what people are gonna say, I have an answer for them, which is that if you look closer, you will see people of colour. It's a black-and-white image, so zoom in, you know. It's just weird, you know?" she concluded.

