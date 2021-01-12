Priyanka Chopra Calls Quarantine a Blessing to Relationship With Nick Jonas

Instagram Celebrity

The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, who married the Jonas Brothers member in 2018, also talks about whether their 10-year-gap is a hurdle in their relationship in a new interview.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Priyanka Chopra has credited COVID-19 pandemic for her having a stronger marriage to Nick Jonas. Having wed the Jonas Brothers member in 2018, the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant described quarantine caused by the coronavirus as a blessing to her relationship with her husband.

"Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I'm really blessed by," the 38-year-old actress revealed in a new interview with The Sunday Times. "Because with both of our careers it's hard to find that kind of time."

Priyanka went on to gush over her husband for supporting her regardless of the situation. "It's so comforting to find a person who is in your corner," she raved. "Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I'm just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I'm so grateful to have a partner in doing that."

When asked whether their 10-year-gap or cultural backgrounds have been an issue in their relationship, Priyanka replied, "Neither was a hurdle. Nick took to India like a fish to water." She went on, "But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other's habits and what each other likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard."

During the interview, the "Quantico" alum also opened up about expanding her family. About the number of children she would like to have, she first quipped, "A cricket team!" She then divulged, "I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I'm not so sure."

The interview came after Priyanka celebrated her 2-year wedding anniversary with Nick. Back in December 2020, she shared an Instagram picture of her and her husband during a stroll in London with a note that read, "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."