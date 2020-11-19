 
 

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

The 'Commander in Chief' songstress unveils her dramatic makeover on Instagram just days after sporting waist-long tresses at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

  • Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has proudly showed off a brand new haircut to the world. Just days after rocking waist-long tresses when hosting the 2020 People's Choice Awards, the "Commander in Chief" songstress debuted an edgy new look as she flaunted a half-shaved pixie cut.

On Wednesday, November 18, the 28-year-old singer surprised her 93.3 million Instagram followers with her dramatic makeover. "I did a thing...," she shared alongside a close-up picture of her exposing a blonde pixie cut from behind.

Hours afterward, Demi offered more looks at her fresh cut by letting out several snaps. This time, however, the photos were taken from the front side with her looking intensely at the camera. One of the pics displayed her in a semi-sheer black blouse and leather vest, flaunting the lion tattoo on the back of her hand. "New new," she wrote in the accompanying message.

Demi's new hair do gained approval from many of her famous friends. "Pretty Little Liars" star Lucy Hale gushed, "Ohhhhh my God." Ruby Rose of "Batwoman" praised, "Yes boo yes." TV personality Nick Viall exclaimed, "Welllllll sheet." Meanwhile, "Scandal" alum Kerry Washington simply stated, "Gorge."

Demi's new transformation came just days after she was seen pulling off two different hair colors at the 46th annual People's Choice Awards. Coming to the Sunday, November 15 awards show, she first hit the carpet wearing sparkling red jumpsuit with dark hair. For the rest of the evening however, she had multiple wardrobe changes while rocking long blonde locks.

At the event, the "Camp Rock" actress joked about her brief engagement to ex-fiance Max Ehrich. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," she quipped. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the GRAMMYs and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged," she went on to jest. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars', got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

