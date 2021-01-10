 
 

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video

Saweetie and Doja Cat Skinny Dipping in 'Best Friend' Music Video
Music

The 'Tap In' singer and the 'Say So' hitmaker are celebrating their friendship with a new feminist anthem and diving off a cliff naked in the newly-premiered music video.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Saweetie and Doja Cat have released the feminist anthem, "Best Friend".

The rappers have treated fans to the track from the former's upcoming album, "Pretty B**ch Music", and served up a mouth-dropping music video helmed by David Meyers.

In the clip, the pair are seen diving off a cliff naked, having a slumber party, and driving a bedazzled Tesla.

One line goes, "Beep beep, is that my bestie in a Tessie? / Fresh blow out, skin on tan, ooh, she ready."

Saweetie's debut album is due out this year (21) and is preceded by the singles "Tap In" and "Back to the Streets", featuring Jhene Aiko.

  See also...

Meanwhile, Doja has been teasing her new era on social media and hinted at a project called "Planet Her".

The "Say So" hitmaker also suggested she has teamed up with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and SZA on new music.

Doja is only following eight people on Twitter, the above artists, herself, and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug, French Montana, and ASAP Ferg.

Appearing to tease collaborations, she cryptically wrote, "Following them for a reeeeaaaaasssoooonnn ;) Guess why. (sic)"

The release of Doja Cat's collaboration with Saweetie, however, was not without drama.

Last month, Saweetie slammed her label for prematurely releasing the song without her consent. "The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???" she tweeted.

"I feel disrespected," she wrote. "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow...."

You can share this post!

Laverne Cox Quits Sex Industry Documentary Amid Backlash

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter
Related Posts
Saweetie Fires Back at Hater Calling Her 'Dumb': 'Don't Be Mad at Me'

Saweetie Fires Back at Hater Calling Her 'Dumb': 'Don't Be Mad at Me'

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Saweetie Under Fire for Saying Men Should Buy Their Partners Birkin Bags

Saweetie Under Fire for Saying Men Should Buy Their Partners Birkin Bags

Saweetie Appears to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Fake Mean B***h' in Response to Shade

Saweetie Appears to Call Megan Thee Stallion 'Fake Mean B***h' in Response to Shade

Most Read
The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video
Music

The Weeknd's Fans Convinced He Takes a Jab at Ex Bella Hadid in 'Save Your Tears' Music Video

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Ceraadi Calls Out Saweetie and Doja Cat for Copying Their 'BFF' Song for 'Best Friend'

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Ariel Pink Dropped by Label After Defending Pro-Trump Rally Attendance

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

Taylor Swift Puts End to Karlie Kloss Feud Speculation With Revelation About New 'Evermore' Songs

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

The Weeknd Is Not Included in 2021 Grammys Performers Line-Up After Snub

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Lars Ulrich Promises Best Ever Metallica Album for Next Studio Installment

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Keyshia Cole Rolls Her Eyes After Her 'Verzuz' Battle With Ashanti Is Delayed Again

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

Perrie Edwards Under Fire After Leaking Chart Position of 'Sweet Melody'

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Duran Duran to Kick Off David Bowie Tribute Event With 'Five Years' Cover

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Lars Ulrich Recalls Trying to Hide Behind His Drums During First Metallica Gig

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'

Little Mix to Release New Music as Trio 'Very Soon'