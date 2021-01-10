 
 

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Hires 'Doctor Strange 2' Screenwriter

The upcoming new 'Star Wars' movie produced by Kevin Feige will be penned by Michael Waldron who wrote the upcoming 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

  • Jan 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Waldron, the brains behind the "Doctor Strange" sequel and upcoming "Loki" Disney+ series, has landed his dream job as the writer of the new "Star Wars" movie.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has tapped Waldron to pen the new blockbuster he will produce for Lucasfilm and Disney, according to Deadline.

The news comes weeks after it was announced "Wonder Woman" 's Patty Jenkins will direct another "Star Wars" spin-off, "Rogue Squadron".

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed in a statement, "I couldn't be more excited that our next Star Wars feature film will be directed by Patty Jenkins."

The studio boss went on revealing the premise of the new movie as saying, "Patty, director of the 'Wonder Woman' franchise, will bring her inspired vision to 'Rogue Squadron'. This story will introduce a new generation of star fighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by 'Star Wars' fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy."

In the "Star Wars" lore, Rogue Nation is the elite Rebel X-wing fighter attack force that Luke Skywalker joins in "A New Hope". The team was named after the group that sacrifices themselves to obtain the Death Star plans in the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story". The squadron has been featured in a video game series, comic book series, and "Star Wars" novels.

