Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway always finds a way to troll her mother over her support for Donald Trump. The teen, who has gained a lot of popularity on social media for publicly criticizing her mother's political views, has irritated her mother by dancing to a Trump diss track in a new TikTok video.

In the clip posted on Thursday night, January 7, Kellyanne was sitting at the kitchen table when her 16-year-old daughter danced to the track in front of her to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the next president. "Well, Joe Biden is my president it's time to get crunk," the song exclaims. "I guess I'll just piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump, piss on Donald Trump."

Kellyanne, who was makeup free, looked annoyed and rolled her eyes, before she left the room. Claudia wrote in the caption, "kelly saw the camera and dipped." She realized that she would get into trouble for the video, but didn't regret it. "bout to get grounded and get cps called on me but it's worth it i'm a savage," so she claimed.

Prior to this, Claudia roasted her mother over the siege of the Capitol building by Trump supporters on Wednesday. "Hey mom, it's Claudia," the teen said in a video addressed to the former Senior Counselor to the President. "If you're watching this, I don't know where you are, you might be downstairs, upstairs, wherever, I haven't seen you in a little bit. How do you feel about your army becoming rioters, because I remember when I was going to protest in the summer you weren't too happy with it, so how do you feel? I'm just wondering."

"Also how do you feel that your party lost yesterday because I know you went to Georgia a few days ago to help campaign," Claudia went on asking. "How do you feel?' " She added, "Have you talked to your friend Mitch, the Senate majority -- I mean minority leader. How does he feel? Anyway mom if you see this, come to my room, let's talk, let's talk it out. Let's have a nice discussion."

Kellyanne stepped down from her White House role in August 2020 amid her public feud with her daughter. She explained her decision at the time, "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama. Our four children are teens and tweens starting a new academic year that will be conducted remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids' doing 'school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."