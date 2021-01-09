Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Honor Both Sides of Family With Newborn Daughter's Middle Names

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star and her husband feel 'blessed and grateful' to have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they named Hartford Charlie Rose.

Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are honoring their families using their first child's moniker. The former "Vanderpump Rules" star and her husband, who just welcomed a baby girl only two days prior, have revealed that their newborn daughter's middle names were taken from both sides of their families.

The 32-year-old gave birth to her baby girl at 6.57 P.M. on Thursday, January 7. At the time of the birth, the infant weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 19 inches long. PEOPLE additionally reported that she and her husband named their child Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. The names Charlie and Rose were picked to honor her husband's father and her grandmother respectively.

On how she and her husband felt about becoming first-time parents, Stassi and Beau told the outlet, "We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment." They added, "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens. We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

The TV personality confirmed her pregnancy and revealed her baby's gender back in June 2020. Sharing on Instagram a photo of her and her then-fiance holding up a hot pink onesie with the hashtag "OOTD", she declared, "We're having a baby girl."

In late December, Stassi opened up about her "hard" pregnancy. Posting a selfie of her crying on Instagram Story, she wrote, "Real talk- pregnancy is hard. I don't feel like myself. I don't feel attractive. I feel like I'm only good for making a baby. I feel like I have zero control over anything."

"I'm uncomfortable and it's painful to move around," she continued. "And my emotions are so all over the place, I feel insane. I've received lots of dm's from people telling me I complain too much and should shut up and just be thankful I'm pregnant."

The reality TV star went on to note that she was grateful to be pregnant amid difficult times. "I've never been more thankful for anything. Being a mother was my biggest dream and I can't wait to meet my daughter," she stressed. "But I'm still allowed to struggle with it. Why is there so much pressure on pregnant women to be super heroes? Can we stop that now?"

Stassi and Clark got engaged in July 2019. The pair later quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after postponing their plans to get married in Italy in the same month because of the coronavirus pandemic.