 
 

Amber Heard's Lawyer Accuses Johnny Depp of 'Diverting Attention' With Claims Over Charity Donations

Johnny's legal team has previously dragged Amber for not honoring her pledge to give her $7 million divorce settlement to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard's lawyer has insisted she's "eventually" donated her $7 million (£5 million) divorce settlement to charity.

The "Aquaman" star's ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal team planned to use the fact she hasn't yet honored her vow to give the money to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union as part of his appeal against the loss of his defamation case against The Sun newspaper - who branded the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star a wife-beater.

However, while documents show that only $100,000 (£73,027) of the $3.5 million (£2.5 million) promised to the charities has been received, the actress' representatives insisted she still intends to "fulfil her pledge."

In a statement issued to E! News, Amber's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, said, "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfil her pledge."

"However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her."

The representative has accused the actor of trying to "divert attention" away from himself.

"Mr. Depp's effort to plant stories in the media criticizing Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention," Bredehoft added.

"The Rum Diary" star had taken action against the British publication after they branded him a wife-beater who had assaulted his then-spouse, but a judge ultimately ruled in favor of the newspaper.

In his ruling, Judge Andrew Nichol said, "Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger."

Johnny's appeal was denied by a judge, who claimed the case didn't have "a reasonable prospect of success."

They have subsequently taken the claim directly to the Court of Appeal, where the star's legal team argued he "did not get a fair trial."

Since the high-profile trial, the actor has quit his role as Gellart Grindelwald in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise at the request of Warner Bros. officials, with actor Mads Mikkelsen taking over his role as supervillain Gellert Grindelwald.

The "Edward Scissorhands" actor is also suing his ex-wife for defamation, claiming her accusations of domestic abuse in The Washington Post were part of an "elaborate hoax" which has damaged his career.

