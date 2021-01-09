Amy Adams to Have 'The Woman in the Window' Released on Netflix in First Half of 2021

20th Century Fox Movie

Director Joe Wright reveals that the upcoming thriller, which has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19, had to undergo reshooting over the complexity of its original story.

AceShowbiz - Amy Adams' "The Woman in the Window" will arrive on Netflix "in the first half of the year".

The much-delayed thriller was initially set to be released by Disney before being transferred to the streaming giant. It will no longer undergo a cinematic release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the motion picture is due out on the service in the coming months.

Amy is set to play the role of Dr. Anna Fox in the film, who hides away in her New York home, where she drinks excessively and spends time spying on her neighbours.

After observing the close bond between the family who move in next door, she longs for a reunion with her own loved ones.

However, things take a turn when she witnesses an act of violence.

In addition to delays faced due to the global health crisis, director Joe Wright also had to reshoot some scenes because early viewers found the story too complex at times.

"There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing -- I would say possibly too opaque maybe," the filmmaker told the publication. "So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear. "There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to -- you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear."

The cast also features Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Letts - who also wrote the script for the project.