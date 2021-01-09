 
 

Amy Adams to Have 'The Woman in the Window' Released on Netflix in First Half of 2021

Amy Adams to Have 'The Woman in the Window' Released on Netflix in First Half of 2021
20th Century Fox
Movie

Director Joe Wright reveals that the upcoming thriller, which has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19, had to undergo reshooting over the complexity of its original story.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amy Adams' "The Woman in the Window" will arrive on Netflix "in the first half of the year".

The much-delayed thriller was initially set to be released by Disney before being transferred to the streaming giant. It will no longer undergo a cinematic release amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the motion picture is due out on the service in the coming months.

Amy is set to play the role of Dr. Anna Fox in the film, who hides away in her New York home, where she drinks excessively and spends time spying on her neighbours.

  See also...

After observing the close bond between the family who move in next door, she longs for a reunion with her own loved ones.

However, things take a turn when she witnesses an act of violence.

In addition to delays faced due to the global health crisis, director Joe Wright also had to reshoot some scenes because early viewers found the story too complex at times.

"There were some plot points that people found a bit confusing -- I would say possibly too opaque maybe," the filmmaker told the publication. "So we had to go back and clarify certain points, but I think also we tried to make sure we didn't oversimplify anything and make things too clear. "There's an enjoyment in not knowing what's going on, but at the same time, you have to give the audience something to hold on to -- you have to lead them through the labyrinth of mystery and fear."

The cast also features Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Letts - who also wrote the script for the project.

You can share this post!

Amber Heard's Lawyer Accuses Johnny Depp of 'Diverting Attention' With Claims Over Charity Donations

David Bowie's Estate Commemorates His Birthday by Making His Music Available on TikTok
Related Posts
Trent Reznor Assures No Animosity Over Axing of 'The Woman in the Window' Score

Trent Reznor Assures No Animosity Over Axing of 'The Woman in the Window' Score

Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' Pushed Back to 2020 to Allow Reshoots

Amy Adams' 'The Woman in the Window' Pushed Back to 2020 to Allow Reshoots

Gary Oldman Joins Amy Adams in 'The Woman in the Window'

Gary Oldman Joins Amy Adams in 'The Woman in the Window'

Most Read
Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated
Movie

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

'Welcome to the Dark Ages' Gets Streaming Release After The KLF Give Thumbs Up

'Welcome to the Dark Ages' Gets Streaming Release After The KLF Give Thumbs Up

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

John Rhys-Davies Hints at His Return to New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

John Rhys-Davies Hints at His Return to New 'Indiana Jones' Movie

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

'Bridgerton' Star Rege-Jean Page Rises as Contender for New James Bond

Laverne Cox Exits Sex Industry Doc Following 'Outrage' for the Sake of Her 'Mental Health'

Laverne Cox Exits Sex Industry Doc Following 'Outrage' for the Sake of Her 'Mental Health'

Patty Jenkins Lashes Out at Headlines Suggesting War With Warner Bros. Over 'Wonder Woman'

Patty Jenkins Lashes Out at Headlines Suggesting War With Warner Bros. Over 'Wonder Woman'

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Jordan Peele Has No Plan to Return to Acting Gig

Jordan Peele Has No Plan to Return to Acting Gig

Raven Goodwin Celebrates Hattie McDaniel in Casting Announcement for New Biopic

Raven Goodwin Celebrates Hattie McDaniel in Casting Announcement for New Biopic

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set

Vanessa Kirby Defends Tom Cruise's Covid-19 Safety Rant on 'MI:7' Set