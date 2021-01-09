 
 

Nathan Fillion Spills How Pretending to Be Jason Bateman Got Him Out of Speeding Ticket

Nathan Fillion Spills How Pretending to Be Jason Bateman Got Him Out of Speeding Ticket
WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the John Nolan of 'The Rookie' shares the story when he got pulled over by a police officer for driving over the speed limit.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Nathan Fillion owes Jason Bateman a huge debt of gratitude for helping him avoid a traffic ticket - he's just not sure if the "Arrested Development" star has a clue about it.

"The Rookie" star was driving over the speed limit when he was pulled over by a police officer, and feared he'd be liable for a hefty fine.

"I don't get pulled over a lot, I don't get a lot of experience with law enforcement," Nathan said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show". "But the last time I was pulled over, I was speeding."

Admitting he knew he'd hit the gas pedal a little too hard, Nathan realised in a panic that he didn't have any form of identification on him.

"Here's the other thing," he groaned to the police official, "I left my house without my wallet, I don't have any government-issued ID...'."

Luckily, he didn't need to worry because the officer quickly recognised Fillion.

  See also...

"He said, 'I think I recognise you. You're an actor, right?' And I said, 'Yes sir, I'm actually a very good actor'," Nathan recalled. "And he said, 'Well, if you give my wife an autograph, I'll let you off with a warning. You've been very honest and you seem to have regrets'. I said, 'Absolutely.' "

Nathan started scribbling as the cop was on the phone with his spouse, Lily, telling her all about his celebrity encounter.

"He said, 'Hey, I'm getting you an autograph'," Nathan laughs. "I write, 'All my love...' and he (the officer) says, 'It's Jason Bateman,' And I write, 'Jason Bateman.' "

"The Rookie" star doesn't feel too guilty about the case of mistaken identity, but he really feels he owes Jason a big thank you.

"I think we all came out a winner," he quipped. "I'm happy, the officer's happy, and I'd like to imagine somewhere Jason Bateman is happy too."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj Agrees to Pay Tracy Chapman $450K to End Copyright Dispute

Amber Heard's Lawyer Accuses Johnny Depp of 'Diverting Attention' With Claims Over Charity Donations
Most Read
Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast
Celebrity

Mayim Bialik Learns About Her HSP Diagnosis Through New Mental Health Podcast

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Chad Ochocinco Seemingly Considers Having a Penis Reduction

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Dr. Dre's Family and Friends Suspect He's Been Poisoned

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

50 Cent Has Something to Say About Attempted Burglary at Dr. Dre's House Amid His Hospitalization

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Dr. Dre Reaches Spousal Support Agreement With Nicole Young Amid Brain Aneurysm Recovery

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Cardi B Drags WWE Star Lacey Evans After Mentioning Nicki Minaj in Warning Tweet

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Vivica A. Fox Calls Young Thug 'Good Sexy A**-Looking Cockroach'

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Tomi Lahren Dubs Democrats Hypocrite for Condemning Capitol Riot

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Jeffree Star Looks Unbothered by Kanye West Dating Rumors

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On