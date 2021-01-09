 
 

'ER' Star Deezer D, 55, Found Dead at His Home

The 55-year-old actor, best known for his role in the popular medical drama series, has passed away after being found unresponsive in his Los Angeles house.

  • Jan 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Deezer D, most famous for starring in "ER", has died aged 55.

The screen star, real name Dearon Thompson, was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (07Jan21).

While an official cause of death has yet to be revealed, his brother Marshawn told TMZ that his family believe Deezer died of a heart attack.

He had a string of heart problems during his life and had major surgery back in 2009 to replace his aorta and fix a heart valve that was leaking.

As well as starring as nurse Malik McGrath on the popular medical drama from 1994 to 2009, Deezer also had roles in "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" and "Fear of a Black Hat".

In addition to his acting career, the star was also a motivational speaker and a performer in the Christian hip-hop community.

Actress Jennifer Gimenez was among those paying tribute to Deezer, writing on Twitter, "My heart hurts so bad right now. I just found out about the passing @DearonThompson."

"I knew him since I was a kid. He grew up w my family members,as an adult he was a spiritual brother to me. May you Rest In Peace my friend. I will always (love) U & think of ur bright beautiful soul (sic)."

"ER" stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.


Noah Wyle wrote on Instagram, "I lost a dear friend yesterday. Deezer D, known to millions of ER fans as nurse, Malik McGrath, died yesterday morning. He was one of the most creative and charismatic men I've ever known and his gospel of positivity pulled us both up from many a dark place. I will miss him terribly. Please say a prayer for him and hold a loving thought for his family today."

Former co-star Lyn Alicia Henderson added a tribute, "I am so sorry to hear of his passing. He had a spirit that was bigger than life and we always had the best conversations! I loved his music, his love of God and his love for his family. He will be missed!"

Another alum Mekhi Phifer penned, "What a special spirit we have all lost! Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family. RIP Deezer D!!"

Producer Neal Baer tweeted, "Sad to learn that Deezer D has passed away. A very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER." And actress Kellie Martin responded, "Oh my goodness. I'm so sorry to hear this. I loved working with him."

