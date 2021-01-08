 
 

Lea Michele Considers Chopping Her Hair as She Struggles With Postpartum Hair Loss

The former leading star of 'Glee' reveals she might have her tresses chopped off as she opens up about her struggle with hair loss after giving birth to her first child.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Lea Michele is contemplating a style makeover as she struggles with postpartum hair loss.

The "Glee" star gave birth to her first child, son Ever Leo, with husband Zandy Reich in August (20), but now she's losing chunks of her hair as a result of the common post-pregnancy problem.

Captioning a picture showing strands of her brunette locks in her hand on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (06Jan21), Lea wrote, "The postpartum hair loss is REAL."

Alongside a mirror selfie, the actress admitted she might end up with a "mom bob" soon.

"Enjoying this long hair while it lasts because the mom bob is right around the corner," she added.

Lea and business owner Zandy wed in March 2019.

The actress has been spending a quiet life with her little family during the Covid-19 quarantine. "For the holidays this year we decided to forgo presents and instead chose to give back to a few organizations that help children- @stjude and @baby2baby," she recently posted.

"Becoming a mother was the greatest blessing in the world yet this was an incredibly challenging year for so many people and every baby should be safe and cared for. Our love and prayers are with everyone this holiday season," she added.

The proud mom often showed off her little man on Instagram. "You are the sunshine of my life," she gushed about her baby in one picture.

She also got a visit from her celebrity friends including fellow "Glee" alum Jonathan Groff and "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed.

