 
 

Cardi B and Zach Braff Put Their Online Shows on Pause Following Capitol Hill Riot

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and the former 'Scrubs' actor have decided not to release new episodes of their shows following the violent protest in U.S. Capitol.

  • Jan 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Cardi B and actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison have scrapped plans to debut new episodes of their online series in the wake of the U.S. Capitol insurgence.

The stars were among those expressing their shock and disgust via social media as they watched the violent mob of pro-Donald Trump supporters storm the Washington, D.C. building on Wednesday (06Jan21), in an attempted coup to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory.

As a result of the riots, Cardi took to Twitter on Thursday to announce a new instalment of her weekly Facebook Watch series, "Cardi Tries ____", would not be premiering that day as originally planned.

"Good morning everyone," she began. "Due to all the chaos and craziness we decide to move this week episode of #carditries to next week.Sorry... (In) the mean time keep watching the reruns (sic)..."

Meanwhile, Braff and Faison also pushed their latest chat on their "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" comedy podcast to next week, as they, like so many others, tried to come to terms with the attack on democracy.

"No show today. We didn't feel it was appropriate. Back on Tuesday," Braff posted on social media, next to an image of newly-elected Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, who ousted the state's two incumbent Republican representatives in Tuesday's run-off elections, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the actor admitted he was "speechless" at how easily the angry rioters were able to overrun the police and walk right into the Capitol, and hours later, Braff confessed he was resorting to alcohol to ease his anxiety, breaking his attempt to abstain from booze for the first month of 2021.

Alongside a photo of a frosted martini glass, he wrote on his Instagram Story timeline, "Dry January on pause tonight."

