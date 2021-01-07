 
 

Yella Beezy Denies Nudes Leak Is Publicity Stunt

While admitting that his music streams have surged in the wake of the nudity scandal, the rapper claims that the leak of his home surveillance footage is an honest mistake from his baby mama.

AceShowbiz - The leak of Yella Beezy's home surveillance footage that exposed his manhood may have done him more good than harm. In the wake of the scandal, the rapper admitted that his music streams have seen a significant surge.

While his career has benefited from it, the Dallas, Texas-born star denied that the nudes leak was well planned by his team. Speaking to The Shade Room, he says that "this definitely isn't how he was planning to start off the new year" nor he wants his career to be attached to this kind of "corny s**t."

On how the footage ended up going viral on social media, Yella claims that it was an honest mistake from his baby mama, who acquired the video from their security camera for her personal purpose. She, however, accidentally posted it on her Instagram Story, before it was re-shared by other social media users.

In the said NSFW video, the 29-year-old rapper was nonchalantly walking around in his house with his pants pulled down to his knee, letting his private part hang freely. The video soon caught people off guard, with "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Bobby Lytes among those who reacted to the leaked footage. "B***h! Why all a sudden he's my new fav rapper???" he commented on Instagram, apparently feeling sorry that his favorite star's privacy got breached.

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks raised the question if the video was intentionally leaked as part of a social media campaign to boost Yella's career. "This one PR team been going mad hard tryna seed coverage about Yella Beezy D**k video getting leaked or something," he claimed after the nudes leak. "I don't think they've even sent me his music as many times as they keep hitting me bout his penis being exposed.. anything for promo I suppose."

