 
 

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot
WENN
Movie

The 'Justice League' director has no plan to continue making anymore DC Extended Universe movies after completing the director's cut of the 2017 superhero film.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zack Snyder has no plans to make anymore DC Extended Universe movies.

The filmmaker, who is currently working on a director's cut of "Justice League", due for a March (21) release, admitted that he hasn't ruled out making a DC movie again, but he thinks a return is unlikely.

"Look, I never thought I'd be here doing this. I didn't think I'd be finishing Justice League," he told ComicBook Debate. "The truth is, and it's been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie."

"This is a years-old movie I'm working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine… as far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies - five movies or something - but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on."

  See also...

Zack added he's grateful fans have "so much faith" in his filmmaking, musing, "Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory?"

"Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League," smiled the star. "But would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"

Zack shot new scenes for his extended cut of "Justice League", bringing back stars such as Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman during the week-long filming.

The new material will form part of a four-episode limited series that will air on HBO Max, which would have been his intended edit of the 2017 DC Extended Universe blockbuster.

You can share this post!

Kathy Griffin Says Kim Kardashian 'Tried Everything' to Save Her Marriage to Kanye West

Lauren Jauregui Slams Relationship Coach Over Sexist and Derogatory Comments Against Women
Related Posts
Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Connie Nielsen Demands 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Include Her Stunt Cut by Joss Whedon

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Gal Gadot Confirms She's Included in Very Thorough 'Justice League' Investigation

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Grateful for Fans' Support as 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Ray Fisher Reacts After 'Justice League' Investigation Concludes With 'Remedial Action' Taken

Most Read
Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films
Movie

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss