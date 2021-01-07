 
 

Kathy Griffin Says Kim Kardashian 'Tried Everything' to Make Marriage to Kanye West Work

According to the comedienne who used to live next door to Kim and Kanye, the reality TV star has 'tried everything' to make her marriage to the hip-hop star work.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian "tried everything" to make her marriage to Kanye West work, her former neighbour Kathy Griffin has revealed.

The comedian seemed to reference reports that Kim and Kanye are "trying to work through things" in marriage counselling as she tweeted on Tuesday (05Jan21), without directly naming the reality star, "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work."

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Kathy used to live next door to Kim and the 43-year-old rapper and is close friends with her mum Kris Jenner.

Her comments follow reports that the famous pair - who have been married since 2014 and share children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and 19-month-old Psalm together - are working on their relationship after a difficult few months during which she has supported him with his mental health and a failed presidential bid in 2020.

Regarding their counselling sessions, a source has claimed that, while "divorce has been discussed," Kim wants to make things work and they are both "100 per cent aligned when it comes to the kids."

Amid the divorce rumors, Kim Kardashian is linked to news commentator and lawyer Van Jones. It's unclear where the news originated, but Kim and Van met at Variety and Rolling Stone's Criminal Justice Reform Summit in 2018 when the duo participated in a discussion about how the prison system in the United States could be reformed.

Van sang praise for Kim back then, crediting her for helping make President Donald Trump sign the FIRST Step Act at the Oval Office, which would eliminate "stacking" provisions that resulted in offenders serving consecutive sentences.

