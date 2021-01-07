 
 

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie
WENN
Movie

The actress, who will become the first black 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie, is reportedly circling one of the major roles in the upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's classic.

  • Jan 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lashana Lynch is reportedly in talks to play Miss Honey in "Matilda"

The actress is said to be in line to take on the role of the title character's good-natured teacher, who was portrayed by Embeth Davidtz alongside Mara Wilson in the 1996 big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's classic.

According to Variety, Lynch is set to join the upcoming Netflix version based on the 2010 stage production "Matilda the Musical".

Matthew Warchus - who directed the musical - will helm the film while original playwright Dennis Kelly will adapt the screenplay, featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

  See also...

The movie is based on the 1988 classic novel about a five-year-old girl named Matilda, whose gift for telekinesis helps her to overcome bullying from her parents, classmates, and terrifying school principal Miss Trunchbull.

Meanwhile, film fans will be able to see Lynch on screen later this year as she stars opposite Daniel Craig as Nomi in highly anticipated James Bond blockbuster "No Time to Die".

The actress - the first black woman to play a 00 agent in the iconic spy series - recently revealed she wanted to represent the black community authentically in the franchise and she "searched" for moments in the script that audiences could identify with.

"A character is too slick, a cast-iron figure? That's completely against what I stand for," she said. "I didn't want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented."

"In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the black experience that I'm presenting needs to be 100 per cent authentic."

You can share this post!

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Joe Exotic Renewing Request for Pardon After His Father Dies of Covid-19
Related Posts
Ralph Fiennes in Talks to Play Evil Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda'

Ralph Fiennes in Talks to Play Evil Miss Trunchbull in 'Matilda'

Most Read
Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films
Movie

Report: Michael Keaton to Return as Batman for DCEU Films

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Elton John Allegedly Signs Deal With Netflix for New Documentary

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Sia Admits Maddie Ziegler Casting as Autistic Teen in Her Movie Is 'Actually Nepotism'

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Vanessa Kirby Recalls Crying Her Eyes Out Watching Live Birth for 'Pieces of a Woman' Preparation

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Patty Jenkins Gets Candid About Warner Bros.'s Initial Mistrust Over Her 'Wonder Woman' Vision

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Reports of Michael Keaton's Return as Batman for DCEU Falsely Exaggerated

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen Has No Plan to Make Third 'Borat' Movie

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Zack Snyder Rules Out Returning to DC Extended Universe After 'Justice League' Reshoot

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Ray Fisher Dropped From 'The Flash' Movie After He Criticizes DC Boss

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie

Bond Star Lashana Lynch In Talks for New 'Matilda' Movie