Cardi B Finds Herself in Pregnancy Rumors Over Eyebrow-Raising Instagram Pic

The Grammy-winning femcee sparks buzz after posting an Instagram picture of her bare tattooed derriere while her rapper husband Offset grabs a handful of his wife's bottom cheek.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Cardi B expecting her second child with husband Offset? The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker sparked buzz among fans after posting a new picture on her Instagram account. While the intention is to look sexy, fans mistakenly thought the raptress was sporting a baby bump.

The said picture showed the Bronx rapper flaunting her bare tattooed derriere. Offset made a little cameo in the photo as he could be seen grabbing a handful of his wife's bottom cheek. "Can't wait to get home ....HornyHyena," so the mom of one wrote in the caption.

As the snap was taken really close, people appeared to think that the Migos rapper was craddling a pregnant bump instead of bottom. "I thought this was a pregnancy shoot!!" one of Cardi's followers wrote in the comment section. Similarly, another person said, "Why I thought this was a pregnancy announcement."

"thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a sec," one user added. Meanwhile, another comment read, "thought that was a pregnant belly."

Cardi quickly noticed the wild speculations and took to Twitter to address the matter. "Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my a** cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly," so the "WAP" raptress wrote alongside several judging face emojis. "Sexy mission fail."

This arrives after Cardi was under fire for turning off "WAP" for her daughter Kulture, an action that many deemed hypocritical. People blasted the Grammy winner for allegedly playing a double standard for not letting her child listen to her raunchy song in a viral video.

Clapping back at haters, Cardi wrote on social media on Monday, June 4, "Ya needs to stop with this already...! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see... I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be (sic)."

"There's moms who are strippers. Pop p****y, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids (sic)? No! Stop makin this a debate. (It's) pretty much common sense," the former stripper continued.