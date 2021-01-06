 
 

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture
Instagram
Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker insists her music is for adults only when she's called hypocrite after turning off her raunchy song when her little daughter joins her.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has defended her decision not to let her two-year-old daughter listen to her controversial 2020 hit "WAP".

Trolls took aim at the rapper after a video of her turning off the raunchy track as Kulture entered the room went viral over the weekend (03Jan21).

Some suggested there was a double standard at play and Cardi should not have released the track she recorded with Megan Thee Stallion if she wasn't comfortable putting it on around the house.

Cardi B took to social media on Monday (04Jan21) to fire back at critics and defend her parenting choices.

  See also...

"Ya needs to stop with this already...!" she posted. "I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see... I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be (sic)."

The former erotic dancer added, "There's moms who are strippers. Pop pussy, twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids (sic)? No! Stop makin this a debate. (It's) pretty much common sense."

Cardi B defended "WAP" numerous times in the past against criticism over the explicit lyrics.

"I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I'm a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it. I like to do it," she said in an interview. "I admire my husband's penis. I love p***y, and I love my body, and I want to be able to express that. I'm just a naughty girl, and I'm not hurting nobody because I love my p***y and want to rap about it."

You can share this post!

Ne-Yo Proposes to Wife With New Ring After Reconciliation

Related Posts
Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager

Cardi B Shares Relief After Ending Legal Battle With Former Manager

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Cardi B Reacts to Viral 'WAP' Parody Video About Urging People to Wear Mask

Cardi B Takes on New Challenges on Her Facebook Watch Series

Cardi B Takes on New Challenges on Her Facebook Watch Series

Cardi B and Offset Take the Heat for Going Maskless at His Birthday Party

Cardi B and Offset Take the Heat for Going Maskless at His Birthday Party

Most Read
Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart
Music

Wham!'s Classic Song 'Last Christmas' Rules U.K. Chart

Playboi Carti Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Whole Lotta Red'

Playboi Carti Nabs First No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Whole Lotta Red'

Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'

Nicki Minaj Sued for $200 Million for Allegedly Ripping Off Song 'Rich Sex'

Nicki Minaj Sued for $200 Million for Allegedly Ripping Off Song 'Rich Sex'

Suki Waterhouse Teases on Album She Worked on During COVID-19 Pandemic

Suki Waterhouse Teases on Album She Worked on During COVID-19 Pandemic

Eminem Reveals Near-Fatal Drug Overdose Almost Stripped Him of Rapping Skills

Eminem Reveals Near-Fatal Drug Overdose Almost Stripped Him of Rapping Skills

Chynna Phillips Hopes New Christian Channel Will Boost Flop Album Sale

Chynna Phillips Hopes New Christian Channel Will Boost Flop Album Sale

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve

Terri Nunn Apologizes After Performing at Donald Trump's Resort on New Year's Eve

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

SZA Not Mad About Grammy Losses

Grammys 2021 Gets Delayed Amid Pandemic

Grammys 2021 Gets Delayed Amid Pandemic

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Defends Herself After Turning Off 'WAP' When She's Joined by Daughter Kulture