 
 

Tanya Roberts Passes Away, a Day After Premature Death Announcement

The actress who played Bond girl in 1985's 'A View to a Kill' has passed away at the age of 65 in a Los Angeles hospital, only a day after she was falsely announced to be death.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has passed away, a day after the news of her premature death hit headlines.

The actress and model was originally thought to have died at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Sunday (03Jan21) after collapsing at her home on Christmas Eve (24Dec20).

A statement was released by her publicist, Mike Pingel, announcing her demise, but he had to walk back the remarks on Monday afternoon after discovering she was still clinging to life.

However, Roberts was officially declared dead on Monday night, her partner Lance O'Brien tells TMZ.

He had initially started to mourn her loss on Sunday after paying Roberts a visit.

"As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes," he told Pingel at the time, explaining her eyes quickly flew shut again and he saw her fade away.

Convinced she was gone, O'Brien left the hospital without speaking to medical staff, but on Monday, he received a call from hospital officials insisting she had not quite passed.

Roberts was 65.

She found fame as a Bond girl when she starred opposite Roger Moore in 1985's "A View to a Kill", and was also known for her role as crime-fighting sidekick Julie Rogers in TV show "Charlie's Angels" as well as on hit sitcom "That '70s Show".

When the premature death was announced, fellow Bond girl Britt Ekland was among those paying tribute to the actress on social media. Britt who became 007's female companion in 1974's "The Man with the Golden Gun", tweeted, "Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!"

