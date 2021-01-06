Gwyneth Paltrow Says Son Moses Is Struggling the Most in Her Family During Lockdown

Instagram Celebrity

According to the Goop founder, her 14-year-old son Moses has a hard time as the family have to continue staying indoor because of the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is struggling the most in her family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress - who shares Moses, 14, and daughter Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin - has opened up on how her brood is coping with quarantine amid the global health crisis.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week via video link, Gwyneth said, "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it. I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that."

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages."

Gwyneth admitted Apple is finding the situation "hard socially" as a teen, but she also heaped praise on "kids around the world" for dealing with the pandemic as best they can.

"My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she's got her friends and my son would've started high school in September and I think it's hard socially," she continued. "But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it."

Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she and her family enjoyed playing tabletop games for enjoyment while being holed up at their home during lockdown. She even ought son Moses a 450-piece boob puzzle to keep him entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.