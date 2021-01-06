Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Died of Urinary Tract Infection Despite COVID-19 Fear

WENN/Starbux Celebrity

Tanya's longtime partner Lance O'Brien says the 'That '70s Show' alum was tested for coronavirus several times in the hospital, but they all came back negative.

AceShowbiz - Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts' cause of death has been revealed. The cult classic '80s star died of a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream, doctors told her longtime partner Lance O'Brien. Tanya also had Hepatitis C, which was causing complications as well.

Contrary to what was feared, Tanya did not contract COVID-19 before collapsing at home and being rushed to the hospital. Lance tells TMZ that she was tested for coronavirus several times while in the hospital, but all of the tests came back negative.

Tanya's rep Mike Pingel also confirmed her cause of death in a statement, though an autopsy has yet to be performed. "With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts (age 65) last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30 P.M. PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA," he said on Tuesday, January 5.

"Her 18-year domestic partner Lance O'Brien received the phone call from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center last night at their home confirming her passing," Mike continued. "Roberts' cause of death was from a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."

"Today, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. PT, O'Brien picked up Roberts' personal possessions from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center," the rep added. "Roberts was an animal rights activist. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the ASPCA. An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly. The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death."

Tanya's premature death announcement previously caused a confusion. Her rep announced on Sunday, January 3 that the "A View to a Kill" star passed away at 65 years old after hospitalized for over a week following a sudden collapse on Christmas Eve.

One day later, however, the rep retracted the statement, saying that she was alive. Tanya's partner Lance later explained that he thought the actress had died after he visited her in the hospital on Sunday. He recalled as he sat in her room, she opened eyes and tried to grab on to him, but her eyes closed and she "faded."

Lance said he was devastated and walked out of the room, leaving the hospital without talking to the medical staff. He even told Mike, "As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes." However, on Monday morning, Lance received a call from the hospital informing him that she was still alive.

After Tanya's passing was confirmed on Tuesday, her former "Charlie's Angels" co-star Jaclyn Smith posted a touching tribute on Instagram. She shared a throwback picture of her and the late actress alongside another of the show's stars, Cheryl Ladd.

"Tanya joined #CharliesAngels for the final season, closing it out as it was initially intended with a red head, a brunette and a blonde," Jaclyn wrote in the caption. "She brought joy to so many people and had a career spanning decades. Good bye angel, Rest In Peace."