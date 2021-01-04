Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

WENN/Nikki Nelson Celebrity

The former 'That '70s Show' star was hospitalized after she collapsed on Christmas Eve but never recovered until she passed away on Sunday, January 3, her rep confirms.

AceShowbiz - Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has passed away. The cult classic '80s star died on Sunday, January 3 at 65 years old after hospitalized for over a week following a sudden collapse on Christmas Eve, her rep has confirmed.

The rep tells TMZ that the actress was walking her dogs on the night before Christmas, Thursday, December 24 and she collapsed when she returned home. She was taken to the hospital where she was put on a ventilator, but she never got better.

The site notes that Tanya's death does not appear to be COVID-19-related. It's additionally said that the "That '70s Show" alum appeared to be in perfect health in the days leading up to her collapse, even appearing in video chats with her fans.

Tanya is best known for playing Stacey Sutton in the James Bond film "A View to a Kill" (1985), which paired her alongside the then-Bond depicter Roger Moore. Roger himself passed away on May 23, 2017 at age 89 after battling liver cancer. He died at his home in Crans-Montana and is buried in Monaco Cemetery.

Tanya is also remembered for her role as Donna Pinciotti's mom Midge on "That '70s Show", which ran from 1998 until 2006. Her character was depicted as a dumb blonde who was always getting ogled by the boys in the neighborhood. She left the show in 2001 after the third season because her real-life husband Barry Roberts had become terminally ill. She returned during the sixth and seventh seasons in a limited recurring role.

Tanya's acting credits additionally included her a year-long stint on "Charlie's Angels" TV series on ABC. She played Julie Rogers, a streetwise fighter who used her fists more than her gun. She and her character were added to the show in hopes of revitalizing the series' declining ratings and regenerating media interest in the series, but it didn't work out.

Tanya was married to Barry from 1974 until his death in 2006. They had no children together. She is survived by her current husband Lance and her sister Barbara Chase.