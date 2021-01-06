 
 

James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Back to Hosting Talk Shows at Home Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The 'Late Late Show' MC and the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' presenter kick off the New Year by hosting their TV shows at home due to rising coronavirus numbers.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel have started filming from home again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The talk show hosts - who present the "Late Late Show" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" respectively - have both shifted to remote production again due to restrictions in Los Angeles.

Opening his programme on Monday night (04Jan21), Jimmy laughed, "Hi, I'm Jimmy, I'm the host of this house. Thanks for watching from your house. This is our first show of the new year. An exciting new year. 2021 is in, 2020 is out."

"I've been bubbling with enthusiasm, optimism. I've been ready for a return to normalcy. And here I am doing the show from my kitchen again. Because there's a deadly virus, that seems to be living in LA now. It seems to have taken permanent residence here. I believe it lives across the street from me in Kendall Jenner's old house."

And James was also back in his own garage set at home, where he had broadcast a lot of his own show earlier in the pandemic during the summer.

He told viewers, "A very warm welcome back to my garage. That's right, we're back in lockdown for a few days. We're going to be doing the show from my house until it's safe to return."

"So, once again, I'm saying hello to my garage and goodbye to my pants. Remember when everyone was making sourdough bread? Do you remember that? Back when people had energy."

Before the show aired, the official "Late Late Show" Twitter account assured fans they weren't "experiencing deja vu" as its host returned to the familiar environment.

The team tweeted, "No, you're not experiencing deja vu. With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we're once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden's garage until it's safe to return to our studio."

"So mask up, stay safe, and we'll see you tonight at 12:37 on CBS."

