 
 

Samantha Morton Hints at Covid-19 Diagnosis as She Lands in Hospital

Samantha Morton Hints at Covid-19 Diagnosis as She Lands in Hospital
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Walking Dead' actress urges her online followers to wear masks as she shares a picture of her in a hospital room following a dash to the Accident and Emergency unit.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Samantha Morton urged her followers to "wear a mask" as she took to Twitter to thank hospital staff for their help after a dash to Accident and Emergency (A&E) on Monday (04Jan20).

"The Walking Dead" star didn't specifically confirm what had led her to seek medical attention, but appeared to hint she had contracted Covid-19.

Writing on Twitter, Samantha posted, "Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest (hospital in Hastings, Sussex) who helped me tonight. I'm so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I'm ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19."

  See also...

She then shared a snap of herself wearing a mask and face shield in a hospital room while writing "Thank you" and then added, "I'm on the mend. I'll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask."

Samantha Morton landed in hospital

Samantha Morton landed in hospital

If Samantha is battling Covid-19, she will be the latest in a long line of celebrities who have contracted the virus - including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres, and Hugh Grant.

Meanwhile, 87-year-old Larry King is currently in a Los Angeles hospital as he's battling the coronavirus. The TV icon spent the Christmas and New Year holiday under doctors' care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the virus more than 10 days ago. He has since been moved out of the ICU.

You can share this post!

Tatum O'Neal's Son Marries Fiancee Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Taylor Kinney Reveals How He Walked Away Scot-Free From Traffic Violation

Related Posts
Samantha Morton Expresses Remorse for Past Threat to Kill Fellow Girl in Care Home

Samantha Morton Expresses Remorse for Past Threat to Kill Fellow Girl in Care Home

Samantha Morton Bids Farewell to 'Inspiring Father-in-Law' Ian Holm in Touching Tribute

Samantha Morton Bids Farewell to 'Inspiring Father-in-Law' Ian Holm in Touching Tribute

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Candace Cameron's Daughter Sarcastically Responds to Mean Criticism Over Family Photo

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey 'Hesitant' to Flaunt Her New Relationship With Michael B. Jordan