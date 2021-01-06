Jessie Cave's 2-Month-Old Baby Hospitalized With Covid-19

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' actress and husband Alfie Brown have to take their newborn baby to a hospital as he contracted coronavirus, only two months after he was born.

AceShowbiz - "Harry Potter" actress Jessie Cave's newborn baby has tested positive for coronavirus.

The new mum took to Instagram to reveal her newborn son - who she has with husband Alfie Brown - has contracted the virus but is "okay and doing well."

She wrote, "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

And Jessie asked for people's prayers for her son as he fights the virus.

She added in a post on Instagram, "Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery. He's 9lbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams). Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes #nhs (sic)."

Jessie welcomed her third child into the world in October (20).

The baby named Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin was placed "in the neo natal unit" after he was born. "Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken," the actress explained back then. "Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births... much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control."