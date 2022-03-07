 
 

'Harry Potter' Star Jessie Cave Shares COVID-19 Diagnosis Amid 4th Pregnancy

Upon catching wind of the post, some of the Lavender Brown depicter's famous friends and 'Harry Potter' co-stars show their support in the comment section.

  • Mar 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jessie Cave's fourth pregnancy might not be an easy journey for the actress. Taking to her Instagram account, the "Harry Potter" actress shared that she has been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19.

"Triage, once again…… Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne of bricks for weeks?" the English native wrote in the Saturday, Marchh 5. The Lavender Brown depicter also posted a picture taken at the hospital.

Upon catching wind of the post, some of Jessie's famous friends and "Harry Potter" co-stars showed their support in the comment section. "Jessie, I'm so sorry you're going through this now hoping for a speedy recovery," Devon Murray, who portrayed Seamus Finnegan in the successful franchise, wrote in the comment. British actress/comedian Sara Pascoe said, "Oh Jessie I'm so sorry this is rotten. Xxx."

Some fans also sent Jessie well wishes. "Oh no.....no personal experience but I am pregnant now with our 4th also and I sympathize! Hang in there, everything will be okay," one person said. One follower revealed that she experienced the same thing, saying, "Yes! Me … with my fourth. Due around the same time as you. It was hellish. I'm so sorry, but I promise you'll feel better soon."

Jessie announced that she and her partner Alfie Brown are expecting their fourth child together late last year. "Can't hide this new baby anymore," she wrote at the time.

Back in December 2020, her youngest son Tennessee, who was 3 months at the time, was diagnosed with COVID. "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital," Cave shared on Instagram. "Poor baby is COVID positive. He's OK and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

"This strain is super powerful and contagious. Really didn't want this to be the start of my family's new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors," she continued. "Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He's 9lbs 7 [ounces] now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.)"

Her baby boy, thankfully, was able to return home less than one month later. "Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support," the "We Can't Talk About That Right Now" podcast host shared in a January 2021 Instagram post. "Be safe everybody. Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea and Westminster."

