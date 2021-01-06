 
 

Hilary Duff Rushed to Hospital After Getting Eye Infection From Covid-19 Tests

The former star of the 'Lizzie McGuire' says she had to visit a hospital after her eye 'started to look weird' following all the Covid-tests she had taken at work.

  • Jan 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff has claimed she got a painful eye infection after taking too many Covid-19 tests.

The actress - who is currently pregnant with her third child - has been undergoing regular testing in order to shoot her TV series "Younger" in New York amid the global pandemic.

And over Christmas, the former "Lizzie McGuire" star - who has Luca, eight, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and Banks, two, with current husband Matthew Koma - had to take a visit to hospital after her eye "started to look weird."

However, she has reassured her fans that her eye is "fine" since being prescribed antibiotics to treat the infection.

Giving a round-up of what she and her family got up to during the holidays, Hilary informed her fans on her Instagram Story, "Then my eye started to look weird.... and hurt .... A lot... Sooo.... Took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the Covid tests at work.... Cuz you know, 2020, and all."

She added, "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics."

Hilary had to quarantine away from her kids late last year (20) after being exposed to coronavirus.

However, after she tested negative for the virus, she was reunited with her brood in November.

"Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML (f**k my life)," she previously said after being forced to self-isolate.

"I'm losing it," she lamented in a later post as she struggled to cope with staying away from everyone. "I finally threatened to run upstairs… break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back."

She also revealed, "My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door."

