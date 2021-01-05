 
 

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Slapped With Criminal Charges Nearly Two Months After DUI Arrest

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Slapped With Criminal Charges Nearly Two Months After DUI Arrest
WENN
Celebrity

'The Tudors' star, who got in trouble with the law after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car accident in Malibu, California, is due in court on February 25.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers has been formally charged with a DUI following an arrest in November (20).

Officials representing the Los Angeles County District Attorney have confirmed prosecutors filed the case against the 43-year-old "The Tudors" star on December 30, 2020. He is facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

He is due in court on February 25, 2021.

Jonathan was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car accident in Malibu, California on November 8.

  See also...

The troubled star has a long history of alcohol problems and checked in to rehab several times.

In 2018, he told The Guardian, "I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I'll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again."

Back in September 2017, Jonathan had a relapse after his wife Mara Lane suffered miscarriage. "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know," Lane wrote via Instagram at the time.

She went on noting, "I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress ... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."

You can share this post!

Teyana Taylor Gets Applauded for Launching Own Production Studio

Summer Walker Is Defended by Fans After Joking About 'Vegan' Baby

Related Posts
Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' Wife Addresses His DUI Arrest in New Instagram Post

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' Wife Addresses His DUI Arrest in New Instagram Post

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Claims He Isn't Alcoholic

Jonathan Rhys Meyers Claims He Isn't Alcoholic

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Regrets His Actions During Plane Incident

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Regrets His Actions During Plane Incident

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman Get Married, Share First Picture From Wedding

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman Get Married, Share First Picture From Wedding