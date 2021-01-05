Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Slapped With Criminal Charges Nearly Two Months After DUI Arrest

WENN Celebrity

'The Tudors' star, who got in trouble with the law after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car accident in Malibu, California, is due in court on February 25.

Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers has been formally charged with a DUI following an arrest in November (20).

Officials representing the Los Angeles County District Attorney have confirmed prosecutors filed the case against the 43-year-old "The Tudors" star on December 30, 2020. He is facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more.

He is due in court on February 25, 2021.

Jonathan was arrested after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car accident in Malibu, California on November 8.

The troubled star has a long history of alcohol problems and checked in to rehab several times.

In 2018, he told The Guardian, "I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I'll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again."

Back in September 2017, Jonathan had a relapse after his wife Mara Lane suffered miscarriage. "Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know," Lane wrote via Instagram at the time.

She went on noting, "I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress ... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back."