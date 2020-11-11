Jonathan Rhys-Meyers Busted for DUI in Malibu

WENN Celebrity

The 'Dracula' actor has been taken into police custody in Malibu for allegedly driving under the influence after failing a field sobriety test following a run-in with law enforcement.

Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - Irish actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers has reportedly been arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Malibu, California.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ.com that they apprehended "The Tudors" star after being called out to a minor car accident on Sunday evening (08Nov20).

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly noticed Jonathan showing signs of being intoxicated and he failed a field sobriety test.

After being found to be over the legal alcohol limit he was arrested for misdemeanor DUI and remained behind bars as of Monday night. The troubled star has a long history of alcohol problems and has been to rehab several times.

In 2018, he told The Guardian, "I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I'll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again."

That year, he was spoken to by police but not detained after getting drunk and arguing with his wife Mara Lane onboard an American Airlines flight.

Representatives for the actor did not respond to a request for comment.

Despite his numerous rehabs, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers insisted he's not alcoholic. "I would be known as somebody who relapses with problem drinking, not alcoholism," so he reasoned. "I don't suffer from alcoholism - I suffer from an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it."

"But once I stop, I never think about it again," he went on. "That doesn't mean that the problem is any less, it just means I have a different version of it. But when I drink, the consequences are so devastating that it is a problem. But I never need a drink. It's not something that I crave."