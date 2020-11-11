Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' Wife Addresses His DUI Arrest in New Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

Mara Lane posts clips of her family's happy moments while reminding her followers to breathe through the good and bad times after their 'lowlights' found their way out on the internet.

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Rhys-Meyers' wife is determined to highlight the "happy moments" of their family life after the actor hit headlines for a DUI arrest.

"The Tudors" star, who has struggled with alcohol abuse for years, spent Sunday night (08Nov20) behind bars after failing a field sobriety test following a minor car crash in Malibu, California.

He was booked for a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence (DUI), and has since been released.

Early on Tuesday, Meyers' wife, Mara Lane, took to Instagram to share a video clip of the Irishman at an outdoor yoga class at their local church, and appeared to hint at his legal trouble.

After thanking the instructor for holding the regular classes, she wrote, "Some days we need it more than others. Remember to breath (sic) through the good and bad times always trying to stay in a state of gratitude."

Lane then uploaded photos and videos of Meyers playing in a pool with their three-year-old son Wolf over the summer, and described them as "happy highlights."

"I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies... (sic)," she explained.

"Each day is a gift. Tomorrow a new day," she added. "Count your many blessings, hold yourself accountable and grow, heal, recover, keep moving towards your goals, thank God, angels, loved ones and carry on."

Representatives for Meyers have yet to comment on his arrest, but there is some good news for the actor - he's landed a new role in upcoming action thriller "Ambush".

He will join Aaron Eckhart and "Revenge" star Connor Paolo in the movie, about a team of elite soldiers, co-written and directed by Mark Earl Burman.