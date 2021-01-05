Meghan McCain Treats Fans to First Photos of Newborn Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Months after announcing that she and husband Ben Domenech wanted to keep their child's privacy, 'The View' co-host surprises her online devotees with the new pictures of baby Liberty.

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain is giving her social media followers a sweet treat for the new year. Months after announcing that she and husband Ben Domenech wanted to keep their child's privacy, "The View" co-host unveiled her newborn daughter's face through shared first photos.

On Monday, January 4, the 36-year-old posted on Instagram a series of pictures of her baby girl, whose name is Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The first snap saw the tot wearing a white onesie with "3 months" words on it. The second one displayed the new mom cradling her infant daughter in front of a Christmas tree.

The third photo, on the other hand, featured Meghan's bundle of joy playing on the floor. In the caption of the post, the daughter of late Senator John McCain simply noted, "Someone wanted to see me?"

Meghan's post was met with excitement by many of her famous friends. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney raved, "She is so beautiful." Actress Lisa Rinna sent similar sentiment, "Beautiful." Singer and TV personality Erika Jayne additionally exclaimed, "PRECIOUS."

Meghan gave birth to Liberty in late September 2020. Revealing the baby arrival was her representative as well as "The View" who announced on Instagram, "We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! Congratulations Meghan and Ben!"

The baby pictures came as a surprise since Meghan stated in May that she and her husband vowed to keep their child away from the spotlight. "Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible. I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she explained on Instagram.

On the reason why, Meghan blamed the mean comments she got when her father was battling cancer. "A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame," she pointed out.