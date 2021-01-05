 
 

Meghan McCain Treats Fans to First Photos of Newborn Daughter

Meghan McCain Treats Fans to First Photos of Newborn Daughter
Instagram
Celebrity

Months after announcing that she and husband Ben Domenech wanted to keep their child's privacy, 'The View' co-host surprises her online devotees with the new pictures of baby Liberty.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain is giving her social media followers a sweet treat for the new year. Months after announcing that she and husband Ben Domenech wanted to keep their child's privacy, "The View" co-host unveiled her newborn daughter's face through shared first photos.

On Monday, January 4, the 36-year-old posted on Instagram a series of pictures of her baby girl, whose name is Liberty Sage McCain Domenech. The first snap saw the tot wearing a white onesie with "3 months" words on it. The second one displayed the new mom cradling her infant daughter in front of a Christmas tree.

The third photo, on the other hand, featured Meghan's bundle of joy playing on the floor. In the caption of the post, the daughter of late Senator John McCain simply noted, "Someone wanted to see me?"

  See also...

Meghan's post was met with excitement by many of her famous friends. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Leah McSweeney raved, "She is so beautiful." Actress Lisa Rinna sent similar sentiment, "Beautiful." Singer and TV personality Erika Jayne additionally exclaimed, "PRECIOUS."

Meghan gave birth to Liberty in late September 2020. Revealing the baby arrival was her representative as well as "The View" who announced on Instagram, "We are excited to share the happy news that our @MeghanMcCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their first child, daughter Liberty Sage McCain Domenech! Congratulations Meghan and Ben!"

The baby pictures came as a surprise since Meghan stated in May that she and her husband vowed to keep their child away from the spotlight. "Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible. I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she explained on Instagram.

On the reason why, Meghan blamed the mean comments she got when her father was battling cancer. "A bunch of inhumane jacka**es have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame," she pointed out.

You can share this post!

Candace Owens Blasts Cosmopolitan for Glamorizing Obesity: You Should be 'Ashamed'

Wendy Williams Shades Tyrese Gibson Over His Divorce, Suggests His Marriage Is Fake
Related Posts
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech Welcome Their First 'Happy and Healthy' Child

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech Welcome Their First 'Happy and Healthy' Child

Meghan McCain Disapproves of Meghan Markle's Alleged Ambition to Be POTUS in Shady Tweet

Meghan McCain Disapproves of Meghan Markle's Alleged Ambition to Be POTUS in Shady Tweet

Meghan McCain on Donald Trump Calling Late Father John 'Loser': It's 'Triggering'

Meghan McCain on Donald Trump Calling Late Father John 'Loser': It's 'Triggering'

Meghan McCain Says Kanye West Needs 'Serious Help' After Controversial Presidential Rally

Meghan McCain Says Kanye West Needs 'Serious Help' After Controversial Presidential Rally

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman Get Married, Share First Picture From Wedding

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman Get Married, Share First Picture From Wedding