 
 

Report: Kate Middleton 'Rebuffed' After Reaching Out to Meghan Markle Following Emotional Interview

According to a new report, the Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, tried to reach out to the Duchess of Sussex after her emotional interview for 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey', but to no avail.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Despite living miles away from each other, it seems like Kate Middleton is still keeping up with Meghan Markle. According to a new report, the Duchess of Cambridge tried to reach out to Meghan after her emotional interview, but to no avail.

Daily Mail stated that the wife of Prince William and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attempted to get to Meghan shortly after the premiere of ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey". However, royal correspondent Rebecca English claimed that their attempts to offer support were "rebuffed."

"William was also deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife, had cold-shouldered Meghan," Rebecca wrote in a new column for the publication. "In fact, I have been told that Kate -- and the Countess of Wessex -- both repeatedly 'reached out' to the Duchess, particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary. But they were rebuffed."

In the said interview, Meghan was emotionally talking about her struggle while navigating as a British royal family member when she was pregnant with Archie, her first child with Prince Harry. "Any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging," Meghan shared. "And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman ... it's a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed."

"I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay, but it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she went on to say. When interviewer Tom Bradby asked if it was fair to say that Meghan was "not really OK," the Duchess of Sussex responded, "Yes."

Later in October 2020, the former "Suits" actress clarified her statement in an interview on "Teenager Therapy" podcast. "I didn't think about that answer. I just answered honestly," Meghan explained at the time. "I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here's where I am: I'm a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired. But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they're okay."

