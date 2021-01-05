 
 

Larry King Moved Out of ICU While Continuing His Battle With Covid-19

The iconic television show host has been moved out of the intensive care unit but remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus for more than 10 days.

AceShowbiz - U.S. broadcasting icon Larry King has reportedly been moved out of the intensive care unit while he continues to battle COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital.

The 87 year old spent the Christmas and New Year holiday under doctors' care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after contracting the coronavirus more than 10 days ago, but the news of his health crisis only hit headlines on Saturday (02Jan21).

According to NBC News, cancer survivor King has since made enough of a recovery to be transferred out of the ICU, although further details regarding his condition are unknown.

Sources claim one of King's sons has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives for the newsman have yet to comment on his hospitalisation, which comes weeks after he also sought emergency care for heart-related issues in late November.

He also previously overcame a heart attack, a stroke, prostate and lung cancer, and diabetes.

The coronavirus diagnosis ended a rough year for King - he mourned the deaths of his son Andy, 65, and daughter Chaia, 51, within days of one another in August (20). Andy suffered a fatal heart attack, while Chaia passed away from lung cancer.

They were his children with his ex-wife Alene Akins.

King is also father to Larry King, Jr. with former wife Annette Kaye.

Following the deaths of his children, the television host said, "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."

"My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," he concluded. "In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."

