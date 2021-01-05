 
 

Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute to Late Casting Director Mike Fenton

Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute to Late Casting Director Mike Fenton
WENN/Apega
Celebrity

The famed filmmaker remembers the late casting director who worked with him on numerous movies starting with his directorial debut 'The Sugarland Express'.

  • Jan 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Steven Spielberg has paid tribute to his frequent casting director Mike Fenton following his passing at the age of 85.

Fenton died from natural causes at his Los Angeles home on 30 December (20).

He spent more than five decades in showbiz, helping to discover actors for Elvis Presley and Jerry Lewis movies, and casting for films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "The Godfather: Part II".

Fenton worked extensively with Spielberg, starting with the filmmaker's feature film debut "The Sugarland Express" in 1974 and went on to collaborate on "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial", "Empire of the Sun", and three "Indiana Jones" movies as well as "Poltergeist" and the "Back to the Future" trilogy, which the director produced.

  See also...

Saluting his late friend, Spielberg shared in a statement, "Working with Mike Fenton was like working in a candy store - he made casting a blast. His fervent support of actors was the stuff of legend, and after landing a part, any actor's smile was rarely as wide as Mike's. He helped me get over every moment of indecision when I had three good options and couldn't choose. He was as responsible for some actors getting their big breaks in my films as me."

"He didn't just support actors, he launched crusades," he continued. "And he was a pretty good actor himself, as he would always read off-camera dialogue to create energy and mojo for the person reading for the part. Much like the actors for whom he advocated, Mike loved his role - and those around him loved him so much, and I will miss him dearly."

Among Fenton's many other credits were "Chinatown", "Young Frankenstein", "The Bad News Bears", "Norma Rae", "Blade Runner", "Footloose", "Aliens", "Beaches", "Total Recall", and "Toy Story".

He was also the co-founder of the American Society of Casting Directors, now known as the Casting Society of America, which was established in 1982.

You can share this post!

Zach Braff Celebrates Girlfriend Florence Pugh's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Spark Dating Rumors After Holding Hands at Wedding
Related Posts
Steven Spielberg's Daughter Wants to Feel Safe Again After Domestic Violence Case Gets Dismissed

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Wants to Feel Safe Again After Domestic Violence Case Gets Dismissed

Steven Spielberg's 103-Year-Old Father Passed Away of Natural Causes

Steven Spielberg's 103-Year-Old Father Passed Away of Natural Causes

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Engaged to Actor Genc Le Grand

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Engaged to Actor Genc Le Grand

Steven Spielberg Warmly Remembers 'E.T.' Cinematographer Who Died From Coronavirus

Steven Spielberg Warmly Remembers 'E.T.' Cinematographer Who Died From Coronavirus

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Rapper Yella Beezy Caught Exposing Manhood in Leaked Surveillance Footage

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Future and Girlfriend Spark Wedding Rumor With New Year's Eve Picture

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Ceaser Emanuel's Baby Mama Supports Daughter's Physical Abuse Allegations Despite His Denial

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Azealia Banks Compares Rihanna to 'Beavis and Butthead' Over Her New Mullet

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Bond Girl Tanya Roberts Dead After Suddenly Collapsing Post-Dog Walk

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Twitter Reacts to Mariah Carey's Shady Smile During Jennifer Lopez's NYE Performance

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Bean Dad Shuts Down Twitter Account After Canceled Over Old Anti-Semitic, Homophobic Tweets

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Sauce Walka Gets Shot at While Hosting Party on Instagram Live

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Nicki Minaj Posts First Pictures of Baby Son: Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!