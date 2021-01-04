 
 

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'

One critic writes on Twitter, 'The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about 'love on minimum wage' at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience.'

  Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blake Shelton is under fire after debuting his new song titled "Minimum Wage". Many people weren't impressed with the song and called it insensitive considering how numerous people in America are currently struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fiance of Gwen Stefani debuted the track during his appearance on NBC's New Year's Eve television special with "The Voice" host Carson Daly ahead of 2021. Blake revealed that Gwen helped him get her brother Todd to direct the visuals of the new song.

"Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," Blake croons on the song. Many felt like the song was such a tone deaf song as many were forced to shut down their business or being fired due to the pandemic.

One critic wrote on Twitter, "The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about 'love on minimum wage' at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience." Someone similarly weighed in, "I love his music but the timing for Minimum Wage isn't great. With so many people out of work and struggling the song feels a little tone deaf. I'd like to hear songs that are more personal. Wish he wrote more of his own stuff because he's an incredible song writer."

"Does anyone else find Blake Shelton's 'Minimum Wage' song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country's current state?" another person asked. One user, meanwhile, demanded an apology from the "Voice" coach, writing, "Please apologize to everyone for your song 'minimum wage.' From what I read you've p***** a lot of people off during a time when we need songs of hope and charity not more crap about how much you and Gwen are in love. What an insult to all of us. Boooooo."

"What!? @blakeshelton is #MinimumWage even for real? Yes of course @gwenstefani can make a dude on minimum wage feel rich cuz she's a millionaire," another person blasted the "Happy Anywhere" singer. "Are you working at the Home Depot now or something? Wanna pay my rent?"

Blake has yet to comment on the backlash.

