Olivia Jade Vows to Keep 'the Vibes Good' After Mom Lori Loughlin's Prison Release

Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade Giannulli has begun the new year with positivity. Days after her mom Lori Loughlin completed her two-month sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the YouTube star vowed to "keep the vibes good" in 2021.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, January 1, the 21-year-old shared one clip and several pictures of her dancing with friends and boyfriend Jackson Guthy. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "2021 let's just keep the vibes good, k?"

Olivia's post came after her mom Lori was released early from Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the "Full House" alum was "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her" and would be "spending New Year's with Olivia and [Isabella Rose Giannulli]."

Olivia has previously opened up about her parents' role in the college admissions scandal in the December 8 episode of "Red Table Talk". She admitted to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up," she continued. "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up'. I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened', or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Olivia has now reunited with her mother Lori while her father Mossimo Giannulli has been serving his time behind the bars since November 19. The disgraced couple pleaded guilty to forking out $500,000 to help their daughters secure places at the University of Southern California.

While Lori has paid off her $150,000 fine, she is still expected to spend two years on supervised release, and to perform 100 hours of community service. The "Fuller House" star's husband, in the meantime, has paid a $250,000 fine, and will serve 250 hours of community service upon his release.