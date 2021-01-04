 
 

Olivia Jade Vows to Keep 'the Vibes Good' After Mom Lori Loughlin's Prison Release

Olivia Jade Vows to Keep 'the Vibes Good' After Mom Lori Loughlin's Prison Release
WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

The YouTube star marks the new year with an Instagram post that features a video and photos of her dancing at a party, a few days after her actress mother was released from jail.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade Giannulli has begun the new year with positivity. Days after her mom Lori Loughlin completed her two-month sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, the YouTube star vowed to "keep the vibes good" in 2021.

Making use of Instagram on Friday, January 1, the 21-year-old shared one clip and several pictures of her dancing with friends and boyfriend Jackson Guthy. In the accompanying message, she wrote, "2021 let's just keep the vibes good, k?"

Olivia's post came after her mom Lori was released early from Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the "Full House" alum was "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her" and would be "spending New Year's with Olivia and [Isabella Rose Giannulli]."

  See also...

Olivia has previously opened up about her parents' role in the college admissions scandal in the December 8 episode of "Red Table Talk". She admitted to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, "It's been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don't want to see your parents go to prison, but also I think it's necessary for us to move on and move forward."

"I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up," she continued. "I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up'. I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened', or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Olivia has now reunited with her mother Lori while her father Mossimo Giannulli has been serving his time behind the bars since November 19. The disgraced couple pleaded guilty to forking out $500,000 to help their daughters secure places at the University of Southern California.

While Lori has paid off her $150,000 fine, she is still expected to spend two years on supervised release, and to perform 100 hours of community service. The "Fuller House" star's husband, in the meantime, has paid a $250,000 fine, and will serve 250 hours of community service upon his release.

You can share this post!

NeNe Leakes Dubs Andy Cohen 'Sociopath' and Drags Former 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak

Blake Shelton Slammed Over Alleged Tone-Deaf Song 'Minimum Wage'
Related Posts
Olivia Jade Teases YouTube Return After Mom Lori Loughlin Was Released From Prison

Olivia Jade Teases YouTube Return After Mom Lori Loughlin Was Released From Prison

Olivia Jade Dragged Over White Privilege Comments Following George Floyd's Death

Olivia Jade Dragged Over White Privilege Comments Following George Floyd's Death

Olivia Jade Returns With First Makeup Tutorial Amid College Admissions Scandal

Olivia Jade Returns With First Makeup Tutorial Amid College Admissions Scandal

Most Read
Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72
Celebrity

Rocker Mick Bolton Dies at 72

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Eva Green: Elaborate Outfit and Makeup Help 'Protect' Me From Anxiety on Red Carpet

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee 'Could Have Been Dead Easily' in Horrible Car Crash

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Stormzy Allegedly Spent Christmas With His Ex Maya Jama

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Jodie Comer Reacts to Being Compared to Meryl Streep by Ryan Reynolds

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Phoebe Bridgers Can't Wait to Move Out of Small Apartment to Escape Angry Neighbors

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Pics: Nancy Pelosi's House Vandalized on New Year's Day With Pig's Head and Fake Blood

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Naturi Naughton Engaged, to Keep Fiance's Identity a Secret Until Wedding Day

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Alexander Wang to Hold Sexual Assault Accusers Responsible for 'Grotesquely False' Allegations

Rod Stewart Reveals How He Conned His Way Out of Massive Hotel Bills

Rod Stewart Reveals How He Conned His Way Out of Massive Hotel Bills

Robin Williams' Widow 'Infuriated' by Speculation About Actor's Drinking Habit Leading Up to Death

Robin Williams' Widow 'Infuriated' by Speculation About Actor's Drinking Habit Leading Up to Death