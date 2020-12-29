Lori Loughlin's Release From Prison Gets Janet Hubert Fuming Over White Privilege

WENN/FayesVision/RWong Celebrity

The former 'Full House' star has reportedly had tearful reunion with her daughters following her release from Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on December 28 morning.

AceShowbiz - Lori Loughlin's release from prison did not get a warm welcome from fellow actress Janet Hubert. Upon learning that the former "Full House" star is now a free woman, the original Vivian Banks of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" took to social media to voice her frustration over white privilege.

The 64-year-old made use of Twitter on Monday, December 28 to offer her two cents. "So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified! #onlyinamerikkka," she tweeted.

Janet Hubert fumed over white privilege after Lori Loughin got released early from prison.

Her statement was met with supportive comments from her followers. One replied, " 'I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!' And that's on PERIOD." Another exclaimed, "DAMN RIGHT! SAY IT AGAIN PLEASE!!!!! The whole situation is beyond disgusting." A third one noted, "As a white woman, I agree with you 100%. I also prefer you over Lori."

Janet's tweet came out on the same day as Lori got released early from Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. A source told PEOPLE that the "Fuller House" star later had a tearful reunion with her daughters, 20-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli and 21-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli.

Lori, who has completed her two-month prison sentence for her part in the college admissions scandal, was reported to appear "beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her." The insider then added, "It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella."

Despite her early release, Lori was said to be concerned about her husband Mossimo Giannulli who is serving his five-month sentence since November 19. "She is still worried about Mossimo though, and can't wait to have him home," the insider claimed.

Lori and Mosimmo pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help their children secure places at the University of Southern California. Back in August, the TV personality was sentenced to serve two months behind bars, ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

As for Lori's husband Mosimmo, he was sentenced to serve five months in jail, ordered to pay an additional fine and serve 250 hours of community service. The fashion designer will be released on April 17, 2021.