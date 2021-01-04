NeNe Leakes Dubs Andy Cohen 'Sociopath' and Drags Former 'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak

WENN/Instar/Avalon TV

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes isn't done blasting "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and its executive producer Andy Cohen. Following her exit from the Bravo reality TV show, NeNe appeared to label Andy a "sociopath" in a series of Instagram Story posts.

"That sociopath making sure he's the only one that gets to shine," NeNe wrote alongside a video of a lion strolling a parking lot. The Swagg Boutique owner continued in another post, "Everyone is manipulated." While NeNe didn't name anyone in her posts, people assumed that she was taking a jab at Andy.

Additionally, she called out the franchise over the different treatment between her and Kim Zolciak, her fellow OG star of "RHOA", who is given a solo TV show "Don't Be Tardy..." after exiting the show. "How ironic is it that all the ORIGINAL BLACK housewives were all demoted, and the ONLY WHITE housewife promoted and still working today! Just food for thought," NeNe wrote on December 22, 2020.

The next day, she clapped back at a fan who seemingly thought that she was bitter for not being offered with a satisfying deal for season 13 of "RHOA". "Someone help me out here. @NeNeLeakes is calling for a boycott of @BravoTV, who made her rich and famous," the fan tweeted in response to NeNe calling for "RHOA" boycott earlier in December. "For over 11 years. Then she had a mental breakdown on camera, and all the women turned on her. But she is accusing them of what? Racism? Y'all help me out. @Andy," the fan added.

Correcting the fan, NeNe wrote back, "I made them rich and famous."

This arrived after NeNe took to her Twitter account to ask her fans to boycott season 13 of RHOA which premiered on December 6 last year. "Y'all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!" NeNe tweeted. "While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED ... TURN OFF YOUR TV'S."

In a separate tweet, the "Glee" actress went on to urge her fans, "Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs."

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight last October, NeNe detailed why she deciced to depart from "RHOA". "I left the show," NeNe explained. "I had an offer on the table. I did not think the offer was a fair offer." When asked if she's open to return to the Bravo show, NeNe appeared to shut down the possibility, saying, "I wish them all the best, really, I do. But I don't think that's the place for me."