Brad Paisley Sends New Guitar to Nashville Musician Left Homeless by Christmas Bombing

Aside from the thoughtful gift, the 'Whiskey Lullaby' hitmaker offers Buck McCoy unlimited groceries from his charitable shop, The Store, and shares the latter's GoFundMe link on his Facebook page.

  • Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country superstar Brad Paisley has gifted a Nashville, Tennessee musician a new guitar after losing everything in the Christmas Day (December 25) bomb blast.

Alleged suicide bomber Anthony Quinn Warner hooked up explosives to a recreational vehicle and warned passers by of the explosion, which left three people injured and wrecked businesses and homes along Second Avenue.

Buck McCoy was among those left homeless by the blast, documenting the devastation caused to his apartment on social media, while revealing his beloved cat Molly had been scared off and run away.

"Thank you so much Brad, this is a dream come true. I really appreciate you sending me this guitar. I will treasure it forever," McCoy shares. He also revealed that Paisley signed the instrument and left a note on it reading, "Buck, twang on pal. Glad you're still here."

"Man I'm getting chills brother. I thank you so much for this gift, I promise I'll keep it forever. I'm going to write a hit on this sucker right now!" McCoy continued.

He has since been reconnected with his furry friend, who was found by authorities roaming the streets on Thursday, December 31, and now McCoy has also been given a helping hand by fellow Nashville resident Paisley, who saw a news piece about his pet reunion on TV and decided to send him a guitar so he could get back onstage with his band at Legend's Corner.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker additionally invited McCoy to help himself to unlimited groceries from his charitable shop, simply named The Store, which provides food for locals in need, days after drawing attention to a crowdfunding campaign set up for McCoy on GoFundMe by sharing the link on Facebook.

He captioned the link: "Hey y'all, let's help Buck. It's Nashville. That's what we do."

