Braunwyn Windham-Burke Admits to Be in Therapy Over Her Not Being OK If Sean Moves On

Despite her coming out as gay and going public with her girlfriend, 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County' star confesses to fans that she will be heartbroken if her husband dates other women.

Jan 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke has come out as gay and gone public with her girlfriend, but still found it hard to let her husband date another woman. After admitting that she will still be left "heartbroken" if Sean Burkes moves on, the star of "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" revealed she is in a therapy over the matter.

The 43-year-old TV personality made the honest confession during a Q&A session on Instagram Story on Saturday, January 2. When met with a question that read, "Will you be ok if Sean ends up falling in love with someone else and decides to try w/them," she responded by writing back, "Nope, I'll be heartbroken."

When pressed if she felt it was "hypocritical" of her to date someone but refusing to see Sean do the same, Braunwyn replied, "Yes, absolutely. That's why we're in therapy. We are working through this. We can't figure this out on our own. This is a lot." She then added, "This is hard and we're working it out."

Sean, who sat next to Braunwyn in bed during the Q&A, chimed in by stating that he is not sure when he will eventually find a new partner. "Am I going to eventually date other people? I don't know. Probably. Don't know when, though," he said. His wife went on to quip, "Hard to date during a pandemic!"

In response to a question about how he felt seeing his wife of 20 years dating a woman, Sean candidly confessed, "Am I hurt? Yeah! It kind of sucks. It's hard, figuring it out." He went on to emphasize, "But yeah, it sucks."

Sean later turned to Twitter to address concerned messages from his fans. "I feel the support! , but i'm just going to say you guys are taking this the wrong way. B and I have been together for 24 years. We are best friends. Of course I can date, and of course it'll hurt. There is so much, so fast, we are just figuring this out for ourselves," he explained.

Sean Burkes responded to concerned messages from his fans.

The Q&A came a little over a month after Braunwyn came out as lesbian. "I like women. I'm gay. I'm a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm a lesbian," she told GLAAD on December 2. "It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice."

Hours after the revelation, the reality star introduced the woman she has been dating to the world. Making use of Instagram Story, she put out a selfie of her and her partner, whose name is Kris, during an outing. In the snap, she could be seen resting her chin on her girlfriend's shoulder.