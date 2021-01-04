Artist of the Week: Taylor Swift

Music

The 'Willow' hitmaker kicks off New Year by sitting atop Billboard music chart as her new studio album 'Evermore' holds the first position for the second consecutive week.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is celebrating New Year at the pinnacle of Billboard music charts. Her new studio album "Evermore" ruled Hot 200 for the second week in a row. It additionally reached No. 1 in various other countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new album was described a sister album to her previous set "Folklore". She explained, "I've never done this before. In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Although "Evermore" was released less than a year after "Folklore", Taylor insisted she didn't rush the creative process. After breaking a lot of milestones with her previous sets, she took her time as she struggled with a lot of pressures to top herself and craft particular types of songs.

After much contemplation, she decided to take an unusual route with her new music and threw away her "checklist." She explained, "I thought, 'Wait, this could be an opportunity for me to do things in a way I haven't ever done them before. What would my work sound like if I took away all of my fear-based check listing that I have inflicted on myself?' "

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter took the risk and it paid off. Both albums entered the first positions on Hot 200, making her the third female artist to have eight chart-topping albums behind music icons Barbra Streisand (11) and Madonna (9).

When "Evermore" debuted atop the Billboard chart, "Folklore" also gained a new steam and sat at the third place. The feat made the "Blank Space" hitmaker the first woman to simultaneously place her two albums in the top-three since the music chart was launched back in 1963.